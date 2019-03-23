Portrait of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Portrait of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn in front of the Ministry of Education, Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.

News

King’s message: Support good people to govern

By TN / March 23, 2019

His Majesty the King had the Lord Chamberlain deliver a part of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s message 30 years ago urging the promotion of good people to govern so they can prevent bad people from creating trouble.

The Royal Household Bureau announced on Saturday night that His Majesty the King assigned the Lord Chamberlain to convey King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s message on the opening of the 6th National Jamboree at the Vajiravudh International Scout Camp in Si Racha district of Chon Buri province on Dec 11, 1989.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

