Polling station in Uttaradit Province

Polling station in Ban Khung Taphao, Uttaradit Province, on December 23, 2007. Photo: Tevaprapas.

News

Many “Firsts” mark today’s Thai election

By TN / March 23, 2019

Some 51 million Thais are eligible to go to poll today after more than four years of military rule, for a highly-craved general election to decide the immediate futures of a divided nation and of controversial figures competing for political control, including the man who put a brake on the “democracy” himself.

The voters’ choices are difficult but obvious: Continuing to live under a former military man who has staged a coup but who is presenting himself as a candidate in a democratic system described by admirers as unorthodox and by critics as unfair, or embracing those advocating old-fashioned democracy offering greater freedom and probably fairness but was plagued with questionable activities and occasional violence.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

