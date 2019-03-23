Many “Firsts” mark today’s Thai election





Some 51 million Thais are eligible to go to poll today after more than four years of military rule, for a highly-craved general election to decide the immediate futures of a divided nation and of controversial figures competing for political control, including the man who put a brake on the “democracy” himself.

The voters’ choices are difficult but obvious: Continuing to live under a former military man who has staged a coup but who is presenting himself as a candidate in a democratic system described by admirers as unorthodox and by critics as unfair, or embracing those advocating old-fashioned democracy offering greater freedom and probably fairness but was plagued with questionable activities and occasional violence.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



