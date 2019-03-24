Bangkok: Woman falls 18 floors to death





A woman died in a fall from the 18th floor of a condominium building in Bangkok’s Watthana district on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Lt Napat Suthayadilok, duty officer at Khlong Tan, said the building is on Ramkhamhaeng road adjacent to an Egat power station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

