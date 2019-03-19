Chulalongkorn University, viewed from 19th floor of Mahamakut Building, Faculty of Science

Unemployed Korat woman plunges to death from Bangkok condo

By TN / March 19, 2019

An unemployed woman from Nakhon Ratchasima plunged to her death early on Tuesday from a Bangkok condominium room where she lived with her sisters, police said.

The Klong Tan police station was alerted at 2.45am that Wilaiwan Suwango, 50, died after falling from a room on the eighth floor of a condominium on Soi Onnuj 17 in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district.

