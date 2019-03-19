World Ganja Day on April 20th in Laem Chabang will have no drugs





Two representatives of the online group “Ganjachon” went to Laem Chabang police yesterday to outline their proposals for a fair to be held in April that is expected to attract up to 3,000 people.

Aaron Everley, 32, and Chorkhwan Chorphaka, 33, assured Laem Chabang police chief Pol Col Khamhaeng Kanthawong that everything would be legal.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

