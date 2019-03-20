Road in Chaiyaphum

Khon San intersection on Highway 12, Chaiyaphum Province. Photo: Takeaway.

Isan

Chaiyaphum: Three young shop clerks killed in horror crash

By TN / March 20, 2019

Three young women were killed in Muang Chaiyaphum early Wednesday morning when their car collided with a trailer truck, spun into a ditch and burst into flames.

The bodies of Laddawan Pimpila, Sirinnapa Thongtaeng and Koythip Luangjampa, all 23 and employed at a shop in Khon Sawan district, were extracted from the vehicle after the fire was doused.

Full story: The Nation

By Sutthipong Settharangsi
The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close