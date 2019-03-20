Chaiyaphum: Three young shop clerks killed in horror crash

Three young women were killed in Muang Chaiyaphum early Wednesday morning when their car collided with a trailer truck, spun into a ditch and burst into flames.
The bodies of Laddawan Pimpila, Sirinnapa Thongtaeng and Koythip Luangjampa, all 23 and employed at a shop in Khon Sawan district, were extracted from the vehicle after the fire was doused.
Full story: The Nation
By Sutthipong Settharangsi
The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.