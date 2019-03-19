Female killed, 24 passengers injured in Korat bus crash





An inter-provincial Khon Kaen-Bangkok bus slammed into the back of a truck on a Nakhon Ratchasima road early this morning.

The collision killing the bus hostess and injured 24 passengers. It is the latest in a series of inter-provincial bus crashes over the past week.

Full story: thethaiger.com

By The Thaiger & The Nation / Source: Thai Rath

