Trawlers caught delivering large cargo of contraband oil





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: About 300,000 litres of contraband fuel were seized from two modified fishing trawlers and 13 people arrested at a pier in Tha Sala district early on Wednesday.

It was the largest seizure of illegal oil in the South in recent years.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN

BANGKOK POST

