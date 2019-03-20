Traditional Thai fishing boat

Traditional Thai fishing boat. Photo: Max Pixel.

South

Trawlers caught delivering large cargo of contraband oil

By TN / March 20, 2019

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: About 300,000 litres of contraband fuel were seized from two modified fishing trawlers and 13 people arrested at a pier in Tha Sala district early on Wednesday.

It was the largest seizure of illegal oil in the South in recent years.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN
BANGKOK POST

