Trawlers caught delivering large cargo of contraband oil

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: About 300,000 litres of contraband fuel were seized from two modified fishing trawlers and 13 people arrested at a pier in Tha Sala district early on Wednesday.
It was the largest seizure of illegal oil in the South in recent years.
Full story: Bangkok Post
NUJAREE RAEKRUN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.