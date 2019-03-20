Crusader Ex-Cop Gunned Down at Home in Songkhla





SONGKHLA — A former policeman who outed corruption in the ranks and accused his superiors of abusing power was shot to death Tuesday in front of his home.

Capt. Watcharin Benjatossawas, 48, was shot three times while pulling up to his house in Songkhla city this afternoon and died later at a hospital. Local police said they’re hunting for two suspects.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

