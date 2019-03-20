Three killed when train hit pickup in Nakhon Sawan





Three family members were killed and another severely injured when their pickup was hit by a train at a rail crossing in Nakhon Sawan’s Ta Klee district on Wednesday morning.

Police said the accident happened at the rail crossing in Ban Nong Phang Puay village in Tambon Hua Wai at 8am. The crossing has no barriers and traffic signal.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

