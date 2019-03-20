Level crossing in Sri Racha,Thailand

Level crossing in Sri Racha,Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

North

Three killed when train hit pickup in Nakhon Sawan

By TN / March 20, 2019

Three family members were killed and another severely injured when their pickup was hit by a train at a rail crossing in Nakhon Sawan’s Ta Klee district on Wednesday morning.

Police said the accident happened at the rail crossing in Ban Nong Phang Puay village in Tambon Hua Wai at 8am. The crossing has no barriers and traffic signal.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close