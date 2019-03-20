Angry dog with rabies

A angry dog with rabies. Photo: freegr (Pixabay).

News

Thailand Targets to Be Rabies-Free by 2020

By TN / March 20, 2019

BANGKOK, March 20 (TNA) – The Livestock Development Department has distributed anti-rabies vaccines to local authorities across the country as it aims to make the country free of rabies by 2020.

The Department’s Director-General Sorawit Thaneeto said that pet owners can bring their dogs and cats to get vaccinated at local livestock offices until June.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

