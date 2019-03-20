Thailand Targets to Be Rabies-Free by 2020





BANGKOK, March 20 (TNA) – The Livestock Development Department has distributed anti-rabies vaccines to local authorities across the country as it aims to make the country free of rabies by 2020.

The Department’s Director-General Sorawit Thaneeto said that pet owners can bring their dogs and cats to get vaccinated at local livestock offices until June.

