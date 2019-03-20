Senegal-Born Man Tries to Set Bus With Children Ablaze Near Milan





Local police have already arrested the bus driver responsible for the arson. All passengers made it out without injuries, but several of them have been sent to hospital due to inhaling smoke from the fire.

An Italian bus driver of Senegalese origin attempted to set a bus with 51 people, mostly children and their parents, on fire in Milan on 20 March, RaiNews24 reported. The man changed the bus’s course, which was taking school children home in Crema after outdoor activities, then announced that he wanted to kill himself to “stop deaths in the Mediterranean Sea” and proceeded to threaten passengers with a knife, the online media outlet reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



