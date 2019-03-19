Phuket street signs

Phuket town street signs. Photo: fitri agung.

Phuket

Two injured in shooting at Phuket spa

By TN / March 19, 2019

PHUKET: A South Korean man and a Thai maid have been injured in a shooting at a spa near the Naka Market, south of Phuket Town, this morning (Mar 19).

The South Korean man sustained serious injury in the shooting, Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk confirmed to The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close