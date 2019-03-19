Two injured in shooting at Phuket spa





PHUKET: A South Korean man and a Thai maid have been injured in a shooting at a spa near the Naka Market, south of Phuket Town, this morning (Mar 19).

The South Korean man sustained serious injury in the shooting, Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk confirmed to The Phuket News.

By The Phuket News

