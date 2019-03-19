Thailand to Seek Thaksin’s Extradition From Hong Kong





BANGKOK — The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday it will seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra when he arrives in Hong Kong later this week for his daughter’s wedding.

Chatchom Akapin, head of the public prosecutor’s overseas department, said officials decided to act after the fugitive former leader announced on social media that he would be present Friday at Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s wedding in the Chinese city.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



