Thailand to Seek Thaksin’s Extradition From Hong Kong

By TN / March 19, 2019

BANGKOK — The prosecutor’s office said Tuesday it will seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra when he arrives in Hong Kong later this week for his daughter’s wedding.

Chatchom Akapin, head of the public prosecutor’s overseas department, said officials decided to act after the fugitive former leader announced on social media that he would be present Friday at Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s wedding in the Chinese city.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

