Actress Tangmo Might Fall Overboard on Sharp Turn









NONTHABURI, March 2 (TNA) – TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong might fall overboard when her speedboat made a sharp turn, according to police who also found a scratch and bruise on her boat companion.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, told a press conference that accounts from suspects and witnesses including fishermen on a bank of the Chao Phraya River as well as a record from a global positioning system indicated that the speedboat traveled fast, then slowed down near the spot where Tangmo fell overboard and made a quick U-turn. Police had yet to determine if Tangmo fell accidentally or plunged into the river at the moment of the U-turn.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN






