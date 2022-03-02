March 2, 2022

Actress Tangmo Might Fall Overboard on Sharp Turn

11 mins ago TN
Nonthaburi and the Chao Phraya River

View of Nonthaburi and the Chao Phraya River. Photo: central_vietnam / flickr.




NONTHABURI, March 2 (TNA) – TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong might fall overboard when her speedboat made a sharp turn, according to police who also found a scratch and bruise on her boat companion.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, told a press conference that accounts from suspects and witnesses including fishermen on a bank of the Chao Phraya River as well as a record from a global positioning system indicated that the speedboat traveled fast, then slowed down near the spot where Tangmo fell overboard and made a quick U-turn. Police had yet to determine if Tangmo fell accidentally or plunged into the river at the moment of the U-turn.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Air India Boeing 787-8 during take off

Cabinet Approves Air Travel Bubble With India

6 mins ago TN
Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport

Thai evacuees from Ukraine arrive home

19 mins ago TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

12 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Air India Boeing 787-8 during take off

Cabinet Approves Air Travel Bubble With India

6 mins ago TN
Nonthaburi and the Chao Phraya River

Actress Tangmo Might Fall Overboard on Sharp Turn

11 mins ago TN
Wireless Road in Bangkok

Ukrainian Embassy in Bangkok appeals for people to join fight against Russia

14 mins ago TN
Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport

Thai evacuees from Ukraine arrive home

19 mins ago TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Wounds on Tangmo’s body, scratch on boat companion

12 hours ago TN