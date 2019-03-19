Premchai sentenced to 16 months without suspension





Billionaire construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta was this morning (Tuesday) sentenced to 16 months in prison without suspension by the Thong Phaphume provincial court in Thailand’s western province of Kanchanburi.

The president of Italian-Thai Development Corp, one of Thailand’s largest construction firms, was found guilty of carrying firearms in a public place without a permit, abetting others in the illegal hunting of protected wildlife species and possession of protected animal carcasses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

