Over 1,500 Boxers Take Part in 15th Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony

By TN / March 18, 2019

AYUTTHAYA, March 18 (TNA) – Over 1,500 of Muay Thai boxers from around the world have participated in the 15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony in the ancient city of Ayutthaya.

Muay Thai practitioners attended the event to pay respects to their masters at the ceremony held in Ayutthaya Historical Park on Saturday and Sunday.

