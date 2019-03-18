Over 1,500 Boxers Take Part in 15th Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony





AYUTTHAYA, March 18 (TNA) – Over 1,500 of Muay Thai boxers from around the world have participated in the 15th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony in the ancient city of Ayutthaya.

Muay Thai practitioners attended the event to pay respects to their masters at the ceremony held in Ayutthaya Historical Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



