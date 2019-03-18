Myspace website screenshot

MySpace Loses 12 Years’ Worth of Users’ Music, Photos in ‘Server Migration’

By TN / March 18, 2019

Social networking company MySpace, popular in the good old days of the early 2000s, has lost about 50 million songs that were uploaded to the platform by 14 million artists between 2005 and 2015, as well as a bunch of other files.

“As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from MySpace,” the Los Angeles-based company said in a statement Monday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience.”

