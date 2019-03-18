Rural road in Isan

Rural road in the Isan region. Photo: Mattes.

Prachin Buri woman, 48, killed after rammed pickup crashes into her house

By TN / March 18, 2019

A woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck while standing inside her house on the side of a road in Prachin Buri’s Kabin Buri district on Monday morning.

Police said the pickup had been hit from behind by a 10-wheeled truck, causing it to lose control and plough into the one-floor house of Bua-ngern Boonwong, 48, on the Ban Wang Tha Chang-Ban Prong Yai road in Tambon Wang Tha Chang.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

