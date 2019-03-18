Volvo double decker bus in Bangkok

Schoolgirl killed, 25 injured in double-decker crash

By TN / March 18, 2019

PRACHIN BURI: A schoolgirl was killed and 25 others injured when their double-decker bus slid off the highway in Na Di district during a field trip to Chanthaburi province on early Monday morning.

The accident happened on Highway 304 in tambon Buphram at about 4.40am. After sliding off the road, the bus overturned and came to rest in a roadside ditch. One schoolgirl was found dead inside the bus, and about 10 other passengers were seriously injured and sent to Na Di and Kabin Buri hospitals.

