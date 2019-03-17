2012 Tesla Model S digital panel

2012 Tesla Model S digital screens. Photo: Steve Jurvetson / flickr.

Tech

Tesla Model Y unveiled with a starting price tag of $39,000

By TN / March 17, 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net – Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s mid-size electric SUV, the Model Y, Thursday, March 14 night in Hawthorne, California, CNN reports.

The most-affordable Model Y will have a base price of $39,000 and a 230-mile battery range, but customers will have to wait until at least 2021 to own one of the five-seater SUVs. Tesla will first sell more expensive versions of the Model Y — with prices starting from $47,000 to $60,000, and offering more battery range. Those will ship starting in 2020, according to the company. There are additional charges for Tesla’s autopilot software, a third row of seats and colors other than black. A panoramic glass roof comes standard.

An enthusiastic Musk said on stage he expected Tesla to sell more Model Ys than Model 3s and Model Xs combined. Production of the SUV is supposed to begin next year.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Tags: , ,

