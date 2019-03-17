Aerial view of Washington DC

Thai Ambassador to the U.S. Virachai Plasai passes away at 58

By TN / March 17, 2019

WASHINGTON, 17 March 2019 (NNT) – H.E. Virachai Plasai , Thai ambassador to the United States, passed away at the age of 58 on Saturday, according to the Thai Embassy in Washington D.C.

According to the embassy, Virachai had been battling primary bone cancer before succumbing to his illness in the early morning of March 16 (local time).

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

