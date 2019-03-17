At Least 42 Dead in Indonesia’s Papua Province After Flash Floods





Indonesia’s disaster agency, cited by Reuters, confirmed Sunday that at least 42 people died following flash flooding in the region.

At least 42 people died and 21 more were badly injured in the Sentani area near the provincial capital of Jayapura, that was hit by torrential rain since Saturday which triggered the floods, according to an official, Cory Simbolon, cited by Reuters.

