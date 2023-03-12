Agreement signed to tackle Phuket labour shortage









PHUKET: An agreement has been signed between representatives of the business sector and the Office of Vocational Education Commission (OVEC) for vocational institutes to provide graduates and part-time students to work in tourism and service industries, which are now in need of about 30,000 workers in this southern island resort province.

Flying Officer Somporn Pandam, the OVEC deputy secretary-general, said the private sector is now in need of a large number of quality and skilled workers. With information from business operators, OVEC will adjust its study courses to produce graduates with the qualifications needed to enter the labour market right after graduation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

