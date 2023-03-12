Two Foreigners Reported Missing After Renting a Kayak in Phuket









Two foreigners have been reported missing two days after they rented a kayak on Coconut Island in Mueang Phuket.

The Phuket City Police Chief Colonel Pratueang Ponmana told the Phuket Express that a hotel manager and staffer on the Coconut Island, east of Phuket in the Koh Kaew sub-district, filed a report to the Phuket City Police.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

