Two Foreigners Reported Missing After Renting a Kayak in Phuket

March 12, 2023 TN
Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.




Two foreigners have been reported missing two days after they rented a kayak on Coconut Island in Mueang Phuket.

The Phuket City Police Chief Colonel Pratueang Ponmana told the Phuket Express that a hotel manager and staffer on the Coconut Island, east of Phuket in the Koh Kaew sub-district, filed a report to the Phuket City Police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Burmese migrant dock workers in Thailand

Agreement signed to tackle Phuket labour shortage

March 12, 2023 TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Body Found Floating in Rawai Possibly Missing Romanian Diver

March 11, 2023 TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Unidentified Body Found Near Island in Rawai, Phuket

March 10, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Opening Ceremonies.

Vice chair of SEA Games hopes Cambodia will cut broadcast fees for Thailand

March 12, 2023 TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thai Airport Police Seize Illegal Drugs Destined for Several Overseas Countries

March 12, 2023 TN
Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Two Foreigners Reported Missing After Renting a Kayak in Phuket

March 12, 2023 TN
Burmese migrant dock workers in Thailand

Agreement signed to tackle Phuket labour shortage

March 12, 2023 TN
Parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand

Police Crackdown On Motorbike Racers in Pattaya

March 12, 2023 TN