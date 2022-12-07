December 7, 2022

Thailand seeks increase in international flights

50 mins ago TN
Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Qatar Airways.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday ordered the Transport Ministry to directly contact international airlines to increase flights into the country following a surge in demand, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The prime minister issued his instructions on the same day that he told a cabinet meeting that the country’s tourism and travel industries are on course to recover, with an estimated 10 million foreign arrivals visiting for the year up until Dec 10, according to Mr Anucha. Gen Prayut has also called on the Transport Ministry to add more ground service staff to facilitate the rise in visitor numbers, the spokesman said.

