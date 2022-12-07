State Railway of Thailand Resumes Dining Cars









BANGKOK, Dec 6 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand will resume its dining car services aboard special express trains on four routes as the COVID-19 situation has improved.

SRT’s PR director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong said Advanced Marketing Service Co was contracted with a three-year right to sell foods and beverages on 115 cars of eight special express trains from Dec 6 onwards.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

