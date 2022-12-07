December 7, 2022

State Railway of Thailand Resumes Dining Cars

56 mins ago TN
Train at railway station in Thailand

Train at railway station in Thailand. Photo: calflier001.




BANGKOK, Dec 6 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand will resume its dining car services aboard special express trains on four routes as the COVID-19 situation has improved.

SRT’s PR director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong said Advanced Marketing Service Co was contracted with a three-year right to sell foods and beverages on 115 cars of eight special express trains from Dec 6 onwards.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Pheu Thai Promises B600 Minimum Daily Wage, Bachelors’ B25,000 Salary

41 mins ago TN
Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Thailand seeks increase in international flights

49 mins ago TN
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital

Thai Medical Tourism Projected to Rebound

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Pheu Thai Promises B600 Minimum Daily Wage, Bachelors’ B25,000 Salary

41 mins ago TN
Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Thailand seeks increase in international flights

49 mins ago TN
Train at railway station in Thailand

State Railway of Thailand Resumes Dining Cars

56 mins ago TN
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital

Thai Medical Tourism Projected to Rebound

1 hour ago TN
Gowajee, a perfect solution for call centers

‘Gowajee’ — a Thai Speech-Recognition AI from Chulalongkorn University

1 hour ago Chulalongkorn University