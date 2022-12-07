December 7, 2022

Thai Medical Tourism Projected to Rebound

1 hour ago TN
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospital. Photo: pxhere. CC0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), the largest hospital operator in Asia outside of China, has reported that Thailand’s medical tourism industry is seeing a revitalization and will continue to grow.

According to the BDMS CEO Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, increasing health awareness is spurring the expansion of the kingdom’s medical tourism industry, which will collaborate more with the travel and services sectors.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Tags:

