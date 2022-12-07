Pheu Thai Promises B600 Minimum Daily Wage, Bachelors’ B25,000 Salary

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.









BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – The Pheu Thai Party said if it is the government after the next general election, it will raise the minimum daily wage to 600 baht and workers with a bachelor’s degree will receive a minimum monthly salary of 25,000 baht.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chief of Pheu Thai’s Inclusion and Innovation Advisory Committee, said in its special meeting on its “Think Big, Act Smart, For All Thais” campaign that ongoing considerable problems needed to be solved by the people who can “think big” and “act smart”.

