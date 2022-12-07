3,500 Bitcoin mining machines seized in raids in Bangkok and Nonthaburi









Officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) have seized 3,500 Bitcoin mining machines and arrested a man in raids on 41 locations in Bangkok and its neighbouring province of Nonthaburi.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin told the media today (Wednesday) that this illegal operation had been in business for about two years and has cost the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) an estimated 500 million baht in lost revenues from alleged electricity theft over that time.

By Thai PBS World

