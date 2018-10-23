Probe into Thaksin’s alleged influence over Pheu Thai underway





The Election Commission (EC) is investigating what is seen by many as attempts by ousted prime minster Thaksin Shinawatra to exert influence over Pheu Thai Party, EC secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma said today.

He was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s remarks on Monday that the media should ask the EC whether it should investigate Thaksin’s alleged influence over the party. The political parties law prohibits political parties from falling under influences of outsiders.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article