Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra
News

Probe into Thaksin’s alleged influence over Pheu Thai underway

By TN / October 23, 2018

The Election Commission (EC) is investigating what is seen by many as attempts by ousted prime minster Thaksin Shinawatra to exert influence over Pheu Thai Party, EC secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma said today.

He was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s remarks on Monday that the media should ask the EC whether it should investigate Thaksin’s alleged influence over the party. The political parties law prohibits political parties from falling under influences of outsiders.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close