Immigration to speed up clearance for tourism rush

The Immigration Bureau (IB) has adopted a plan to deal with an overwhelming number of visitors expected later this year when the government’s heavy tourism promotion campaign kicks in.
Codenamed “Nan Fa 13/61”, the plan is being implemented at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports as instructed by Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting commissioner of the bureau, said Pol Col Choengron Rimphadi, a deputy bureau spokesman.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.