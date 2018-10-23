Immigration passport control at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
Immigration to speed up clearance for tourism rush

By TN / October 23, 2018

The Immigration Bureau (IB) has adopted a plan to deal with an overwhelming number of visitors expected later this year when the government’s heavy tourism promotion campaign kicks in.

Codenamed “Nan Fa 13/61”, the plan is being implemented at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports as instructed by Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting commissioner of the bureau, said Pol Col Choengron Rimphadi, a deputy bureau spokesman.

Full story: Bangkok Post

