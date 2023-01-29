Man dies in front of Criminal Court while demanding release of political prisoners

January 29, 2023 TN
Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok. Photo: ilawFX Freedom / flickr.




An elderly man, who had been protesting in front of the Criminal Court in Bangkok for the past couple of days demanding the release of all political detainees and prisoners, collapsed and died today (Sunday).

Some protesters claim that Phairote Chotesriphanporn fainted and hit his head on the concrete pavement in front of the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court. Others, said that he was sitting at a bus stop in front of the court when he collapsed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

