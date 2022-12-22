Escape attempt from Bangkok Criminal Court foiled









A criminal suspect’s attempt to escape from the Criminal Court today (Thursday), with the help of someone who arranged a change of clothes for him, was foiled by police and corrections officials who captured him after he left the court building in disguise.

The suspect, Prasit Jiewkok, is on trial with eight accomplices on charges of public fraud and violations of Computer Crime Act, for allegedly operating gold futures investment, package tour and savings cooperatives schemes which promised unusually high returns. Most investors were not paid as promised, to the tune of several hundred million baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

