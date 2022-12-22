December 22, 2022

Floods Hit 15 Districts of Songkhla, 1 Killed

22 mins ago TN
2011 Thailand floods

Thailand floods. Photo: King of Korea.




SONGKHLA, Dec 22 (TNA) – Flooding happened in 15 districts of Songkhla province and killed one. Organizations quickly offered help to victims.

The 15 districts were flooded from Dec 17 to 21 and one person drowned in Hat Yai district.

Floodwater damaged houses, roads and schools. Provincial authorities declared flooded areas disastrous zones to speed up assistance.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

