Floods Hit 15 Districts of Songkhla, 1 Killed









SONGKHLA, Dec 22 (TNA) – Flooding happened in 15 districts of Songkhla province and killed one. Organizations quickly offered help to victims.

The 15 districts were flooded from Dec 17 to 21 and one person drowned in Hat Yai district.

Floodwater damaged houses, roads and schools. Provincial authorities declared flooded areas disastrous zones to speed up assistance.

TNA

