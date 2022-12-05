December 5, 2022

Internet idol arrested in Bangkok over fraud in gold scheme

Old apartment buildings in Bangkok

Old apartment buildings in Bangkok. Photo: Prae Piyawan / Pexels.




A 30-year-old internet idol has been charged by police over her ties to an investment scam ring which has defrauded dozens of people out of at least 200 million baht.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, said yesterday that MPB officers, along with members of the Police Cyber Taskforce 5 (PCT5), raided a condominium on Pracha Rat Road in Bang Sue district on Saturday, where they arrested Waranrapat, also known as Mind, with a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Friday.

