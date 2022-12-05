Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day









It has been a tradition for decades to celebrate Father’s Day in Thailand on December 5. During these dates the country completely changes its appearance and many tourists arriving in Bangkok are surprised by the speed in placing Christmas lights in this country, but the truth is that the cities and towns are illuminated with the lights of Christmas trees to celebrate the birth of the one who is recognized as the father of all Thais.

Today in Thailand, we honor the birthday of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. On this day we also commemorate Father's Day in Thailand. #thailand #fathersday #KingBhumibol pic.twitter.com/iBXlZa29Fe — fosrlaw (@fosrlaw) December 5, 2022

The celebration of Father’s Day in Thailand coincides with the birthday of its late monarch, King Bhumidol, who celebrated his birthday on December 5.

In remembrance of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Thailand News joins the celebrations in commemorating the beloved late monarch’s birthday today December 5, which is celebrated as National Day and Father’s Day in Thailand.

