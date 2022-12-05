December 5, 2022

Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

5 hours ago TN
HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

HM King Bhumibol of Thailand. Photo: Sébastien Bertrand / flickr.




It has been a tradition for decades to celebrate Father’s Day in Thailand on December 5. During these dates the country completely changes its appearance and many tourists arriving in Bangkok are surprised by the speed in placing Christmas lights in this country, but the truth is that the cities and towns are illuminated with the lights of Christmas trees to celebrate the birth of the one who is recognized as the father of all Thais.

The celebration of Father’s Day in Thailand coincides with the birthday of its late monarch, King Bhumidol, who celebrated his birthday on December 5.

In remembrance of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, Thailand News joins the celebrations in commemorating the beloved late monarch’s birthday today December 5, which is celebrated as National Day and Father’s Day in Thailand.

-Thailand News (TN)

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej 5 December 1927 – 13 October 2016
His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej 5 December 1927 – 13 October 2016. Photo: Twitter.


