French man arrested in Bangkok for allegedly swindling two million baht in investment scam
Bangkok police arrested a 41-year-old French national for allegedly swindling two million baht in a fraudulent brand-name product investment.
The suspect, Mr. J. C., was nabbed in the Aspira Ten Ekamai Suites hotel in the Khlong Tan Nuea subdistrict of Wattana district today, December 5th. Clemen was wanted on arrest warrant No. 196/2022 issued on December 2nd, 2022 for fraud charges.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
