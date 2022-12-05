December 5, 2022

Chinese woman arrested in Surat Thani for overstay, Five people arrested for overstay in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.




A 31-year-old Chinese woman was arrested in Surat Thani for 19 days of overstaying while five others were arrested in Chiang Mai in what Royal Thai Immigration is calling a national crackdown for the start of December.

The Surat Thani Immigration Office told the Phuket Express that yesterday (December 4th) a team of Surat Thani Immigration officers arrested Miss Hu Yanqiu, 31 a Chinese national, at a house in the Makham Tia sub-district in Mueang Surat Thani district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

5 hours ago TN
Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID death toll rises in Thailand, hospitalisations fall during past week

6 hours ago TN
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Boy seen smoking weed using a pipe stage-managed: Public Health Minister

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

1.5 tonnes of smuggled pig carcasses from Cambodia seized in Sa Kaeo

2 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Woman and her 1-year-old daughter seriously burned when their home catches fire in Chonburi

2 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chinese woman arrested in Surat Thani for overstay, Five people arrested for overstay in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago TN
Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

French man arrested in Bangkok for allegedly swindling two million baht in investment scam

2 hours ago TN
HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

5 hours ago TN