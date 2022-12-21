December 22, 2022

Cannabis Bill in limbo after House meeting lacks a quorum

7 hours ago TN
View of the Parliament of Thailan

Chamber of the National Assembly of Thailand, parliament house. Photo: The Official Site of The Prime Minister of Thailand by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.




The passage of Thailand’s controversial Cannabis Bill is expected to be further delayed after the House meeting collapsed this late afternoon due to the lack of a quorum.

After the House approved the deletion of the contentious Section 3 from the bill, MPs from both government and opposition parties started to leave the chamber, as the House continued to deliberate the remaining sections of the bill.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



