Cannabis Bill in limbo after House meeting lacks a quorum
The passage of Thailand’s controversial Cannabis Bill is expected to be further delayed after the House meeting collapsed this late afternoon due to the lack of a quorum.
After the House approved the deletion of the contentious Section 3 from the bill, MPs from both government and opposition parties started to leave the chamber, as the House continued to deliberate the remaining sections of the bill.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
