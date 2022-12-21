Thai Parliament votes to remove contentious Section 3 of Cannabis Bill

The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand. CC BY 2.0.









The House of Representatives voted 119:0 with 31 abstentions today (Wednesday) to delete the Section 3 of the Cannabis Bill in its entirety.

In essence, Section 3 of the Cannabis Bill stipulated that cannabis is not a narcotic drug.

Suphachai Jaisamut, party-list MP from the Bhumjaithai Party and chairman of the House committee scrutinising the Cannabis Bill, had said previously that the deletion of Section 3 from the bill will not make cannabis a narcotic drug, because an edict from the Ministry of Public Health, issued in June, has already removed cannabis from the Category 5 drugs list and designated it as a controlled herb.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

