Police officers providing escort service to Chinese tourists face criminal probe

January 29, 2023 TN
Thai Police motorcycle patrol

Thai Police motorcycle patrol. Photo: Adirach Toumlamoon. CC BY 4.0.




A committee has been set up to consider disciplinary and criminal action against four Thai police officers who are accused of providing vehicle escort services to Chinese tourists, from Suvarnabhumi airport to their hotels in Bangkok.

Pol Maj-Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said on Sunday that the national police chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, issued an order on Friday for the appointment of a panel to consider what action should be taken against the police officers for gross misconduct, after a fact-finding committee discovered that the four officers used their private cars, illegally equipped by sirens and painted in police livery, to provide escorts to Chinese tourists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

