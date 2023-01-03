3-airport high-speed rail link completion seen by 2029

January 29, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airport Rail Link Phraya Thai Express Station

Bangkok Airport Rail Link Phraya Thai Express Station. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Don Mueang–Suvarnabhumi–U-Tapao high-speed railway, officially known as the High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Project, is in progress and expected to be completed by 2029, government deputy spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Sunday.

Ms Tipanan said Gen Prayut, as chair of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Committee, had expedited the construction of the project to ensure a modern, convenient, fast and seamless transport system linking the three airports.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Police motorcycle patrol

Police officers providing escort service to Chinese tourists face criminal probe

January 29, 2023 TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

CCTV ‘contradicts’ Taiwan actress’ police extortion claims

January 28, 2023 TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra showing Thai rice bags

Daughter says Thaksin will find his own way home

January 27, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Man dies in front of Criminal Court while demanding release of political prisoners

January 29, 2023 TN
Thai Police motorcycle patrol

Police officers providing escort service to Chinese tourists face criminal probe

January 29, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airport Rail Link Phraya Thai Express Station

3-airport high-speed rail link completion seen by 2029

January 29, 2023 TN
Boat life ring, Krabi

Three Chinese Men Rescued After Sailboat Breaks Down in Krabi Sea

January 29, 2023 TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Pattaya Nightclub Guards Reportedly Attack Indian Tourist over Argument

January 29, 2023 TN