3-airport high-speed rail link completion seen by 2029









The Don Mueang–Suvarnabhumi–U-Tapao high-speed railway, officially known as the High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports Project, is in progress and expected to be completed by 2029, government deputy spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Sunday.

Ms Tipanan said Gen Prayut, as chair of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Committee, had expedited the construction of the project to ensure a modern, convenient, fast and seamless transport system linking the three airports.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

