SRT Prepares for Second Phase of Airport Link Extension









BANGKOK (NNT) – A budget proposal is currently being prepared by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to conduct a study for the second phase of extending the high-speed rail project, which will connect three major airports in Thailand.

Construction is already underway to connect Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports with U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province. The SRT is also looking into the possibility of expanding the rail project into Trat province for its second extension phase, creating a Rayong-Chanthaburi-Trat link that will boost logistics and tourism in these provinces.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





