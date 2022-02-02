SRT Prepares for Second Phase of Airport Link Extension
BANGKOK (NNT) – A budget proposal is currently being prepared by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to conduct a study for the second phase of extending the high-speed rail project, which will connect three major airports in Thailand.
Construction is already underway to connect Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports with U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province. The SRT is also looking into the possibility of expanding the rail project into Trat province for its second extension phase, creating a Rayong-Chanthaburi-Trat link that will boost logistics and tourism in these provinces.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!