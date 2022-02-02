February 2, 2022

SRT Prepares for Second Phase of Airport Link Extension

54 mins ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link to Lat Krabang sign

Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link to Lat Krabang sign. Photo: Nutnano (Pixabay).




BANGKOK (NNT) – A budget proposal is currently being prepared by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to conduct a study for the second phase of extending the high-speed rail project, which will connect three major airports in Thailand.

Construction is already underway to connect Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports with U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province. The SRT is also looking into the possibility of expanding the rail project into Trat province for its second extension phase, creating a Rayong-Chanthaburi-Trat link that will boost logistics and tourism in these provinces.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

