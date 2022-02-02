February 2, 2022

Thai Navy finds no trace of oil from recent spill in seas off Rayong province

45 mins ago
Beach in Koh Samet

Beach in Koh Samet. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.




No trace of last week’s oil spill have been found floating in the sea off Rayong province today (Wednesday), but officials are remaining vigilant as divers continue surveying the undersea environment to make sure corals and sea grass are not affected by the spill.

Deputy Spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy Rear Admiral Apichart Worapamorn said today that oil traces have not been detected on the surface of the sea, but some 200 sailors are still on standby in case any is found.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

