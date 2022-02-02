Thai Navy finds no trace of oil from recent spill in seas off Rayong province
No trace of last week’s oil spill have been found floating in the sea off Rayong province today (Wednesday), but officials are remaining vigilant as divers continue surveying the undersea environment to make sure corals and sea grass are not affected by the spill.
Deputy Spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy Rear Admiral Apichart Worapamorn said today that oil traces have not been detected on the surface of the sea, but some 200 sailors are still on standby in case any is found.
By Thai PBS World