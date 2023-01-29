Three Chinese Men Rescued After Sailboat Breaks Down in Krabi Sea









Three Chinese men have been rescued after a sailboat broke down from strong winds near an island in Krabi.

The Krabi Marine Police told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (January 28th) they were notified that a mast and engine of a sailboat were broken. The sailboat was floating near the Fourth Island (Koh See).

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

