Three Chinese Men Rescued After Sailboat Breaks Down in Krabi Sea
Three Chinese men have been rescued after a sailboat broke down from strong winds near an island in Krabi.
The Krabi Marine Police told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (January 28th) they were notified that a mast and engine of a sailboat were broken. The sailboat was floating near the Fourth Island (Koh See).
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
