When is the best time to travel to Thailand?

The weather, the price of the trip and overcrowding are factors to take into account when traveling to Thailand.









It has beaches, mountains, spectacular cities and, of course, great gastronomy. Thailand is one of the most hospitable and warmest countries in Southeast Asia. However, all that glitters is not gold and it is important to consider the best time to go, what to do in Thailand and especially, what not to do.

The land of smiles has a tropical climate – hot and humid most of the time – so if you don’t like the hot weather, Thailand is not your best choice. Although it’s hot practically all year round, Thailand’s climate is seasonal. The rainy or monsoon season is from June to September; the driest season, from the end of November to May; and the hottest season, April and May.

The best months are from December to March, during the high season, because, from then on, although it doesn’t rain, the heat is very strong until June arrives with the monsoon, and therefore, from December to March are the months when there are more tourists and prices go up.

The crowds in Thailand are caused by Western tourists fleeing from the cold or in search of Christmas festivities, and lately by Chinese and Russian tourists. Chinese New Year is between January 21 and February 21, so Bangkok – where there is a large Chinese community – will not be the best choice if you are looking for peace and quiet.

In the summer that we know: June, July, August and September, in Thailand there is the monsoon. Therefore, it rains and it is low season, with all that entails: less people, better prices and even bargains, but obviously it rains more than at other times, despite the fact that Thailand has the mildest monsoon in the Southeast. It also depends on the areas, for example, while in the mainland it rains more on those dates, in the Gulf of Thailand, which includes Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, is high season because it rains very little and there is microclimate, so in those dates the Gulf islands are a little skyrocketing with prices.

Once you are there money should not be a problem, not because you have enough, but because Thailand is a very cheap country, or rather it was, because currently prices are rising, although fortunately, they are still not as high as in the West. The prices to stay in a good hotel or eat in a quality restaurant are quite affordable.

If you want to go to Thailand to enjoy its beaches, it is an ideal place. During the month of April is perfect, temperatures are well over 30°C, and it is a great time to go to one of the wonderful beaches in the south, or to an island like Koh Samui or Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Phuket, or Koh Samed in Rayong.

There are also other attractions in April, such as Songkran, the Thai New Year, which is celebrated between April 13 and 15 with the biggest water battle on the planet.

