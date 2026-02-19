Where is LISA? TAT extends ‘feel all the feelings’ Campaign

Bangkok, 19 February 2026 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continues to drive tourism momentum following the grand launch of the “Amazing Thailand: feel all the feelings” TVC in late January, featuring Lalisa “LISA” Manobal as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, showcasing Thailand’s immense charm. Most recently, TAT has invited everyone to participate in an engaging activity to locate and identify the specific locations where LISA appears across various media displays at key landmarks throughout Thailand.

TAT Invites Visitors to follow Footsteps of ‘LISA’

TAT presents LISA’s perspective through the suggestive question of “What does Thailand feel like?” upon the release of the “feel all the feelings” TVC. It presents viewers with a journey to experience the multifaceted charm of Thai tourism—ranging from moments of relaxation and spiritual rejuvenation to the exquisite beauty found at every life stage. Showcased through breathtaking destinations across the country, these elements reflect Thailand’s unique identity, which remains unparalleled elsewhere in the world. Following the campaign launch, TAT would like to leverage the campaign by introducing the “Following LISA’s Footsteps” initiative. This invites the public to engage in a search for LISA’s imagery from the latest campaign, including TVC and key visuals, which can be encountered on streets throughout Thailand. Notably, the Dark and Light Green Line BTS Skytrain has been transformed with train wraps, that convey the atmosphere of the Amazing Thailand x LISA “feel all the feelings” campaign. This allows passengers to immerse themselves in the campaign’s ambience during their daily commutes.

The wrapped railcars will be in service from today to May 2026. Beyond the exterior train wraps, the carriages’ interiors are prominently decorated with campaign visuals and images of significant tourist attractions across Thailand. The trains will run through downtown landmarks, encompassing 9 key stations, namely Siam (both upper and lower platforms), Phaya Thai, Victory Monument, Chit Lom, On Nut, Chong Nonsi, Sala Daeng, Asok, and Phrom Phong. This campaign presents commuters with opportunities to encounter “LISA” during transit, encouraging them to capture memorable moments along the route and experience every “feel all the feelings” sensation together.

Beyond the Green Line BTS Skytrain, the campaign will be communicated through various media formats, encompassing strategic locations across Bangkok and the vicinity area as well as other provinces. These include MRT stations, the Narong Interchange near the Ram Inthra– At Narong Expressway, the Air Traveller Gateway on the M7 Motorway, as well as lightbox displays at Don Mueang International Airport covering both domestic baggage claim areas and international arrival corridors. The campaign will also be featured on digital screens within Suvarnabhumi Airport and key airports nationwide. Moreover, the campaign will have its presence at “The Base” displays at Makkasan Lake—an asset of the State Railway of Thailand, Bravo BKK Rama 9, the Exchange Tower at Asok Intersection, Ploenchit Interchange, the Sathorn–Saint Louis zone near Saint Louis BTS Station, a Twintube screen on Rama 4 Road, and the Chartered Square Building at the Sathorn–Surasak Intersection. Additional coverage includes the Chalerm Maha Nakhon– Dao Khanong Expressway heading towards Rama 3, the Chalerm Maha Nakhon–Din Daeng (Makkasan) Expressway heading towards Din Daeng, the Burapha Withi Expressway at the 2nd kilometre mark (outbound), the Si Rat– Chaeng Watthana Expressway heading towards the Pracha Chuen Toll Plaza, the Si Rat– Srinagarindra Expressway heading towards Din Daeng, the Don Muang Tollway (both inbound and outbound), the SO/ Bangkok hotel at North Sathorn–Rama 4 Road, and in the vicinity of a national landmark like Hua Lamphong Intersection on Rama 4 Road.

TAT, furthermore, expands the campaign communication to major regional hubs, such as the Central Phuket Junction in Phuket Province, the Phosi Junction in Udon Thani Province, and the Bor Khor Sor intersection in Chonburi Province. Other notable locations include Phahonyothin Road near Mae Hom Souvenir Shop, the 552nd kilometre mark on the Chiang Mai Superhighway heading towards Lamphun, and the Clock Tower roundabout in Lampang Province. To bolster broad-scale awareness, TAT’s campaign communication also includes TVC screenings prior to film screenings at Major Cineplex cinemas, Central Embassy, and ICONSIAM.

TAT would like to invite the Thai public and fans of “LISA” to embark on a journey following her footsteps across Thailand to experience the atmosphere and stories that reflect Thailand’s unique charm. Should you encounter “LISA” at any location, you are encouraged to take photographs and share your impressions through comments. Kindly convey your perspective on “What does Thailand feel like?” and specify reasons why you have developed a personal affection for Thailand.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)