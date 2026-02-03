TAT Invites Visitors to follow Footsteps of “LISA”, The Amazing Thailand Ambassador, in a Journey exploring Landmarks presented in TVC: “feel all the feelings”

Bangkok, 3 February 2026 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites everyone to visit the Thai locations featured in its latest commercial, “feel all the feelings”, which portrays a journey through the eyes of Lalisa “LISA” Manobal, the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, showcasing the charm of Thailand through cultural and natural landmarks from various regions. It captures the emotions and atmosphere of Thai tourism from a contemporary perspective, taking viewers on a journey to experience every feeling Thailand has to offer and reflecting the inspiring potential of Thai tourist destinations regardless of the regions they are located at.

TAT partners with LISA Manobal, unveils the New TVC ‘Feel All The Feelings’

At present, modern travel storytelling does not need to begin or end at a single destination. Instead, weaving together captivating elements from various areas across the country is well-resonated and distinctively inspiring for people to explore and discover Thailand’s definitive charm of diversity and abundance. This is the concept that the TAT has conveyed through its latest “feel all the feelings” commercial, presented from the viewpoint of Lalisa “LISA” Manobal, the Amazing Thailand Ambassador. Through a storyline as if one is flipping through a series of postcards, the TVC reveals beautiful locations throughout Thailand which are rich in nature, culture, and ways of life from a beautifully contemporary angle. It lets one to experience every feeling in Thailand and reflects Amazing Thailand’s alluring charm, waiting to welcome travellers from all over the world.

One of the key locations where LISA went for commercial filming is Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai province, an ancient temple in the heart of the Lanna kingdom, where one can immerse oneself in the northern way of life. The ancient Chedi stands majestically amidst a serene and devout atmosphere. This is not merely a place captivating the eye; it also reflects strong and beautiful roots of Thai culture. Additionally, the charm of the “Yi Peng Festival,” or the Lanna-style Loi Krathong which is regarded as one of the most important festivals in the north, is also featured. Held on the full moon night in November, it depicts thousands of lanterns floating into the night sky outside Chiang Mai city, with the temple grounds of Wat Chedi Luang illuminated by candlelight and hundreds of small Lanna-style candle trays called Phang Pratheep. These small lights act as a spell, transforming the night into a bright spectacle filled with unforgettable beauty and impression. During the filming, LISA herself participated in lighting the candles, bringing every image to life with the genuine feeling of the festival.

Various locations in the northern region, with a soft and enchanting feeling, are also featured in the commercial in addition to Chedi Luang Temple. Starting with Wat Phumin in Nan province, with its famous “Pumaan-Yamaan” mural that delicately and tenderly tells a love story, allowing visitors to feel warmth in every detail. Next are the Sapan Rice Fields in Nan province, where lush green fields are surrounded by mountains and morning mist, creating a peaceful and dreamlike atmosphere letting visitors indulge in distinct charms during the transition from verdant in the late rainy season to the sea of mist in early winter. Phu Langka in Phayao province is a destination not to be missed with its precious scenery of the sea of mist and forests on high mountain peaks. The mind can be relaxed and revitalised amidst the white mist that envelops the area as if in a fantasy world. Meanwhile, Phu Chi Fa in Chiang Rai province is another spectacular viewpoint, considered one of the most beautiful peaks in Thailand. A feeling of freedom and energy from nature can be conceived when standing on the high cliff, looking out over the sea of mist and the long mountain range. The Floating Pagodas of Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat in Lampang province offer a magical and spectacular beauty, with numerous large and small pagodas lining atop the limestone peaks, blending perfectly with the beauty of nature while appearing as if they are floating in the sky. To reach this place, one must climb a steep cliffside staircase, navigating over 300 steel steps to admire the view of Chae Hom district and pay respects to the principal Buddha statue on the summit. Visitors will also leave with a sense of fulfilment in addition to a feeling of excitement and challenge.

The lower northern region is presented through its forests and rivers that invite deep breaths. Starting with Thi Lo Su Waterfall in Tak province, a destination that defines the word “spectacular” with its magnificent and tiered cascades amidst pristine nature. It is renowned as the most beautiful limestone waterfall in Thailand, promising an impressive sight from the very first glance. This is followed by Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew in Phetchabun province which is situated amidst the complex mountain ranges of Khao Kho. It offers panoramic views at all times of the day. On a clear morning, a sea of mist can be seen floating around the temple as if in heaven. The temple captivates with its ordination hall or Ubosot where five seated Buddha images in descending sizes are housed while the Phra That Pha Son Kaew Chedi offers many beautiful photo opportunities as it is beautifully decorated with colourful tiles, jewellery, necklaces, bracelets, and Benjarong porcelain.

In the northeastern region, LISA leads viewers into a feeling of deep and unique charm as the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani province appears amidst the golden morning light, with pink lotuses blooming across the water’s surface, creating a naturally romantic atmosphere. Tens of thousands of red lotuses bloom simultaneously, creating the magnificent Red Lotus Sea. The water of Nong Han Lake appears as if dyed by a vast pink carpet stretching to the horizon, allowing visitors to feel calm and relaxed, as if nature itself is painting the water with colour and vibrancy.

In another part of the story, LISA takes us to a location in the central region, revealed with grandeur. A beautiful feeling is conveyed with the image of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan in Bangkok, the temple that appears with elegance and radiance upon the bank of the Chao Phraya River. Its pagoda reflects both the sunlight and electric lights, creating a timeless and iconic image of Bangkok that never fails to capture the attention of people everywhere.

The locations from the eastern region and the seas of the southern region serve as the conclusion, embodying the feeling of brightness and freedom of the Thai seas. They reveal two different yet uniquely beautiful coasts. The tranquil Gulf of Thailand side, such as Koh Thalu in Rayong province, is a paradise of the eastern sea that offers a feeling of a simple holiday. The water is clear, the sea breeze is cool, and there is a rare tranquillity. Its standout feature is a natural rock arch in the middle that one can pass through, and it is one of the most beautiful snorkelling spots bountiful with coral reefs in Rayong. Meanwhile, the Andaman side, like Samet Nangshe in Phang Nga province, reveals a dreamlike view of Phang Nga Bay and a sandbar in the middle of the sea. One can see the beauty of nature across the vast bay, with calm, emerald-green waters surrounded by large and small limestone mountains, outlined by vibrant green mangrove forests. As the sun slowly casts its golden rays from behind the valley, these two locations perfectly convey the feelings of brightness, peace, and freedom of the Thai seas, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in nature with their eyes, mind, and the true feeling of relaxation.

Tourism Surges at Thailand’s Red Lotus Lake After Lisa TAT’s Promotion

Although all the images in this commercial show a diversity of locations, for the TAT, every frame and every place is connected by the same concept to invite viewers to see Thailand with new feelings. Through the presentation by Lalisa “LISA” Manobal, the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, each location becomes not just a destination but an inspiration to travel, reflecting the beautiful and contemporary power of Thai tourism. TAT hopes that the presentation of these locations in the commercial will be more than just a backdrop for the artist. These landmarks will work together to tell the story of Thailand from a contemporary perspective of tourism, culture, and nature to inspire people to open their hearts and experience Thailand with a feeling that is more meaningful. TAT would like to extend an invitation to everyone to feel all the feelings…Amazing Thailand and discover the charm of Thailand that is waiting to be discovered.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)