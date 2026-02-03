Grand Opening of Amazing Thailand Ambassador is Stunning with Spectacular Drone and Fireworks Show over Wat Arun.

Bangkok, 3 February 2026 – A breathtaking spectacle to be etched in every memory, the launch night of “Lalisa LISA Manobal,” a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and actor, as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador unfolded at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan—a historic and cultural landmark that embodies the timeless beauty of Thailand.

TAT Invites Visitors to follow Footsteps of ‘LISA’

At the event, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) showcased the charm of Thai art, culture, and key destinations from all five regions of the country through a stunning drone performance. The show beautifully symbolised the fusion of modern technology with rich cultural heritage, reflecting the concept “Feel All the Feelings,” and inviting travellers to experience Thai tourism in every emotional dimension.

The choice of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan as the venue transcended aesthetics, delivering a powerful symbolic message of Thailand’s progression toward becoming a world-class Quality Leisure Destination. As an iconic global landmark where culture, faith, and a rich historical legacy, Wat Arun stands as a powerful symbol that conveys the beauty and strength of Thai identity to the global audience.

The event opened with a bespoke lighting design that bathed the majestic Phra Prang Wat Arun in shades of pink, purple, and gold, inspired by the “light of the rising sun at dawn.” The illumination created an atmosphere that was both sacred and filled with hope, symbolising the beginning of a new chapter for Thai tourism as it steps confidently into the spotlight.

The highlight of the event was a reimagined portrayal of Thailand through contemporary creativity, brought to life by a spectacular drone performance featuring more than 1,050 drones soaring above the Chao Phraya River. The large-scale aerial display created dynamic visuals showcasing iconic destinations and cultural heritage from all five regions of the country, seamlessly uniting nature, culture, and lifestyle into a single canvas in the sky.

The journey began in the Northern region, illustrated through images of Phra That Doi Suthep and Yi Peng lanterns, evoking the serene warmth of the mountains and the timeless charm of the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The journey then moved to the Northeast region, conveying deep-rooted faith through images of Phra That Phanom and the Naga, inviting audiences to experience the spiritual energy and ancient civilisation that have shaped a way of life filled with rhythm and joy.

The journey continued to the Central region, highlighting its vibrant diversity through iconic Bangkok landmarks such as Sao Chingcha, Wat Phra Kaew, and the city’s modern skyline. The visuals captured the harmonious coexistence of cultural roots and contemporary life, while a playful scene of a tuk-tuk driving through the city added a moment of surprise and delight for the audience.

The journey then reached the Eastern region, inviting audiences to experience its rich natural abundance through Thailand’s king and queen of fruits—durian and mangosteen—alongside visuals of Khao Chi Chan, a monumental Buddha image carved into a cliff face, symbolising a balance of spiritual strength that nourishes both body and mind.

The journey concluded in the Southern region, showcasing breathtaking seascapes from both the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand. The visuals invited audiences to awaken all their senses, while incorporating distinctive local culture through Nang Talung, a true cultural hallmark of Southern Thailand.

The grand performance concluded with soaring pyrotechnics lighting up the sky, infusing energy and color into this historic night and leaving a lasting impression in every memory.

TAT Releases Teaser of ‘Feel All The Feelings’, featuring LISA as Amazing Thailand Ambassador

The historic night above the Chao Phraya River did more than create a spectacular visual for the launch of the Amazing Thailand Ambassador. It marked a clear declaration of Thailand’s readiness as a high-quality leisure destination, welcoming travellers to truly “Feel All the Feelings.” The moment also reaffirmed the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s vision to deliver meaningful travel experiences while advancing sustainable tourism.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)